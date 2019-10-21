The Oct. 21 R-C Morning Report

The Nevada flag flies in Genoa on Sunday. This week sees Nevada Day celebrations ramp up in Carson and fall break in Douglas. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — The first community workshop on the update of the Douglas County Master Plan is 4:30-6:30 p.m. today at the Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center, 3911 Carter Drive in the south county. Sessions are also scheduled at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville on Tuesday and at the Indian Hills meeting room on Wednesday.

I received a mailed notice for the Nov. 7 master plan meeting, since The R-C is within the noticing zone for the Park Holdings receiving area swap, along with much of Gardnerville and Minden.

What’s not happening this week is school, which is out for fall break. Keep an eye out for children walking to and from parks, the pool, the theater and other places they’re likely to go.

Firefighters working the Caples Lake blaze west of Kirkwood are starting to demobilize as the fire drops back to a prescribed burn today. Containment is still listed as Halloween.

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 69 degrees. The wind will be clam picking up out of the northeast around 5 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com