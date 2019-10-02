The Oct. 2 R-C Morning Report

Most of the snow that fell around Genoa has melted off, but there's no doubt that cold weather has arrived. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — A proposal to establish a memorial at Gardnerville Station to Dan Hickey was delayed by the town board member on Tuesday night, who pointed out the station isn’t finished yet. While the building is completed, the town still has to dig up the parking lot to install drainage structures that prompted its purchase in the first place.

Safety concerns along Wildrose at 4th and 6th streets with the completion of Mackland Phase 4 and the status of the signs discouraging people from feeding the geese at Jake’s Wetlands are both on the Town of Minden’s plate 6 p.m. today at the CVIC Hall.

While security and maintenance of the statue of Lillian Virgin Finnegan are on the agenda, I suspect the report on last weekend’s Candy Dance will be the main attraction at the Genoa Town Board, which meets 6:30 p.m. in the town hall.

The long-awaited freeze has finally arrived with a vengeance. It’s 23 degrees in the center of the Valley and 24 on the bench. Expect today’s high temperature to hit 66 degrees under sunny skies.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com