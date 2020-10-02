The Oct. 2, 2020, R-C Morning Report

You know what's not in this photo? Smoke that's what. It looks like we're going to have a clear day today with the smoke returning on Saturday morning.

Genoa, Nev. — Like Jack Nicholson in the “Shining,” yet another contagious disease is hacking away at the door, which might just hold up with the help of a flu vaccination. Douglas High is hosting community testing combined with a flu shot clinic 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Douglas High School.

I’m told they will have the high-dose vaccine for people 65 or older. Bring your insurance card or $20, because the flu vaccination isn’t free. Remember the shot may not keep you from getting sick, but medical folks say it will help keep you out of the hospital.

Once you get tested and injected, head over to Heritage Park where the East Fork Gallery is hosting its 35th annual Scarecrow Festival 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Speaking of scares, Fright at the Fairgrounds opens 3-5:30 p.m. today for younger children and 6-9 p.m. for those less faint of heart, at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The hauntings continue Fridays and Saturdays through Halloween.

Congratulations to retired Gardnerville marketing executive Heather Martin Maier, who was appointed to the Douglas County Library Board of Trustees on Thursday.

It’s cool and clear this morning, but things will warm up pretty quick with the high expected to hit 88 degrees under sunny skies. Expect the wind to pick up out of the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. There isn’t a freeze in the forecast over the next week.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com