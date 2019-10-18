The Oct. 18 R-C Morning Report

Percy and Agnes Train with their car loaded with their plant presses, dog and chicken. Percy was a government scientist and the couple purchased the Pink House, Judge Virgin's home, on his death. They are now denizens of the Genoa Cemetery. Douglas County Historical Society Photo

The Trains

Genoa, Nev. — More than 100 people attended a meeting on an agreement between the Pine Nut Wild Horse Advocates and the BLM. The Advocates said Thursday night they’re not going to sign the agreement, but will instead try to get President Trump to override the BLM and keep the horses in Fish Springs.

School is out next week for fall break, which leads up to the three-day Nevada Day weekend, which is early this year. The Parade is Oct. 26.

Foresters have pushed back the containment date for the Caples Lake fire to Halloween. The fire has grown to 3,275 acres and is 55 percent contained.

Spooky doings continue this weekend with the Sheriff’s Haunted Fairgrounds Friday and Saturday at yep, you guessed it, the Fairgrounds. The Douglas County Historical Society is hosting its annual tour of the Genoa Cemetery 3-5 p.m. Saturday.

The Prescription Drug Roundup and the Carson Valley Medical Center Health Fair are both Saturday as well. The info on the roundup can be found here https://www.recordcourier.com/news/local/prescription-roundup-is-saturday/

There are a ton of other things going on this weekend, most of which are listed in The R-C’s calendar on stands now all over town, only a buck.

The Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday as a cold front rolls into Western Nevada. Expect winds 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph on Saturday and low humidity.

Today is forecast to be sunny with a high near 64 degrees with the wind out of the west at 5 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com