The Oct. 17 R-C Morning Report

The sign designating Highway 88 the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway was unveiled on Tuesday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — Jacks Valley Road was closed for about 90 minutes on Wednesday as firefighters doused a quarter-acre blaze north of the Adams Ranch. The fire was first reported at 4:45 p.m. The road was open by 6 p.m.

I received a copy of the memorandum of understanding after deadline on Wednesday. I’ve given it a quick scan and will update my story for online, once I’ve been able to properly digest it and hook up a copy so we can all take a look. The meeting in Fish Springs is at 6:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking commissioners to add a sergeant’s position as part of a $160,000 federal grant funding the Regional Gang Task Force, which has been operating for the last decade. Commissioners meet at the Tahoe Transportation Center in Stateline at 1:30 p.m.

We had a lot of smoke on the west side from the Caples Lake fire, which started burning enthusiastically as the wind came up. It’s howling outside right now with a 34 mph gust at Highway 395 and Genoa Lane as the cold front rolls through.

We’re already pretty close to the 62-degree high temperature for the day this morning. There might be some rain before 11 a.m., but there will definitely be wind out of the west at 5-10 mph after the front passes.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com