The Oct. 16 R-C Morning Report

Orange and purple dominated this morning's sunrise over Carson Valley. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — Just because backyard burning is permitted doesn’t mean that it’s always safe to burn. While I don’t know what caused the fire near the fish hatchery on Tuesday, it is an indication that the vegetation is ready to catch and that we should all be careful in more weedy places.

The Caples Lake fire is likely to continue burning through today and Thursday, which means we’re likely to see smoke from it those days. Foresters have a handle on the fire, according to the satellite fire detection.

The Douglas County Audit Committee meets 11 a.m. today to discuss a possible expansion of the use of OpenGove of its services and an update on the internal audit. The committee meets at the Douglas County Courthouse.

We’ll see a change in the weather today with the wind picking up out of the southwest 5-15 mph under mostly sunny skies and a high near 77 degrees. There’s a slight chance of showers on Thursday.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com