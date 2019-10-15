The Oct. 15 R-C Morning Report

John Flaherty took advantage of a clear day on Friday to capture this photo of the Sierra from Highway 395.

Genoa, Nev. — Auditions for “Christmas Through the Years” start 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley Community Theatre Annex in Minden. Bring sheet music and be ready to sing, you can also bring a CD or a tape. A second audition is Thursday. The show is Dec. 27-29.

Seventh and eighth-graders are invited to visit Sierra Lutheran High School 9 a.m. to noon today to encourage students to enroll. For more information, visit slhs.com Bishop Manogue’s open house is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday.

County commissioners will be touring the Douglas County Recorder’s Office records management 10:30 a.m. today. The tour is not open to the public.

The air quality web site apparently died on Monday afternoon, but the air seemed a tad clearer. The Caples Lake Burn doesn’t have any current fire, but might today as foresters light it back up bringing more haze after 8 a.m.

It will be nice today with light breezes and a high temperature climbing to 76 degrees.

