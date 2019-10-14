The Oct. 14 R-C Morning Report

Smoke fills Carson Valley on Sunday afternoon. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — Sunday’s smoke dragged Carson Valley’s air quality down to the moderate range a few times on Sunday afternoon and evening. While the Caples Lake fire contributed, this weekend was also the first for backyard burning, which didn’t help much.

Firefighters have a good line around 42 percent of the Caples Lake Fire, which grew to 3,042 acres. Fire managers expect to have it contained by Friday.

The Douglas County Senior Games kick off today at the Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville. They’ll be held during business hours through Friday. The last senior games I have evidence of were in 2006.

Whether you call it Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day, we’re still not getting mail delivery and most banks will be closed today. For we Nevadans, our day off will come in two weeks when we celebrate statehood.

Forecasters are calling for more haze today and tonight depending on what happens to the Caples Lake Fire. Otherwise expect sunny skies and a high temperature near 70 degrees. The wind will be out of the east at 5 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Contact him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com