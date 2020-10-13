The Oct. 13, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Roadwork is continuing to replace culverts on Centerville Lane between Highway 88 and Foothill Road.

Kurt Hildebrand

Genoa, Nev. — The tentative subdivision map and zone change for Ashland Park goes before Douglas County Planning commissioners today. The 190-home project is 100 fewer than were approved before the project expired during the Great Recession. Planning commissioners meet virtually 1 p.m. today. Visit http://www.douglascountynv.govand click on watch board meetings for info on how to participate.

The average price of a Carson Valley home jumped nearly $100,000 in the quarter that ended in September, according to data released by the Douglas County Assessor’s Office. The Valley’s $574,926 is likely the highest in the county’s history.

Douglas County school trustees will discuss refinancing 2019 bonds to take advantage of lower interest rates which would save the district about $57,055 a year, according to bond counsel. Trustees are meeting 4 p.m. at Whittell High School in Stateline. You can watch online by visiting http://www.dcsd.k12.nv.us and clicking board meetings.

Combined flu vaccinations and coronavirus testing returns to Douglas High School on Thursday. There were four new cases and three recoveries on Tuesday. According to the state, Douglas is one of only three counties in the state that’s meeting all of the criteria. Mineral and Humboldt are the other two.

Work on Centerville between Highway 88 and Foothill Road is expected to continue through November as three culverts are replaced. The road is closed to all but residents except in the weeks when a culvert is replaced, like next week. Detours have been set up for the work on the roundabout at Buckeye and Heybourne.

Expect sunny skies with a high temperature of 82 degrees with the wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com