The Oct. 12 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I suspect that folks patronizing local shops in Minden and Gardnerville may have to be a little patient as most of us are standing outside watching the Blue Angels zip above the Valley. The Minden Tahoe Aviation Roundup opens 10 a.m. both days this weekend.

October is pumpkin season, and Douglas County 4-H is hosting Pumpkin Bingo on Saturday at the Carson Valley United Methodist Church. Doors open at noon and 3 p.m.

If you can still hear on Saturday night, Carson Valley Pops is putting on a concert 6:30 p.m. at the CVIC Hall. The Voices of the Sierra will be accompanying the orchestra.

Thursday was cold, breezy and Navy gray, but the sun came out and should stay out through the weekend. Those clear skies will come at a cost, with a freeze watch arriving with Monday, with a forecast low of 18 degrees.

Today, expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 66 degrees. Saturday will peak at 71 degrees before we drop back into cooler fall temperatures.

