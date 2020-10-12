The Oct. 12, 2020, R-C Morning Report

The rabbitbrush will require a hard freeze before it will stop pumping out pollen this season.

Kurt HIldebrand

Genoa, Nev. — The Post Office and the banks are closed today for Columbus Day, a holiday we traded for Nevada Day here in the Silver State. Unless you’ve got business with the federal government, most everything else will be as open as it ever is.

The surge in coronavirus cases due in part to the positives at a Yerington assisted living home in Lyon County showed up in the stats on Friday. Nearly half the active cases in Lyon, Carson, Douglas and Storey are attributable to Lyon with 76 as of Sunday. Douglas is creeping up with 31 cases.

Work on the Buckeye Roundabout is scheduled to begin today. The detour through there will complicate the commute for folks who go that way. We should be pretty close to done with the construction along Main Street for now. Road work should cause minor delays on Highway 395 through the Pine Nuts.

You’d have to get pretty close to one of the big fires to get much smoke this morning with gauges reading in the good range across Western Nevada. Both the White Lake and Baccarat fires burning along 395 north of Reno are pretty much down for the count.

The mercury brushed freezing temperatures between 4:30 and 5:55 a.m. today at Minden-Tahoe Airport. That was a particularly cold spot in the Valley, with temperatures 4-5 degrees warmer not far from there.

It will take far colder temperatures than that to take down the rabbitbrush, which has been in flower for more than two months now. For most of the Valley, the tomatoes are still relatively safe trough the week.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com