The Oct. 11 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — District Judge Tod Young ruled Wednesday against the county's approval of a house on the county's oldest conservation easement. Neighbors on Laura Springs on Foothill sued back in May.

Helping Hands Thrift Store is closed and is holding the first of a three-day going out of business sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

Karen Dustman, Laurie Hickey and Judy Wickwire will be talking about graveyards at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center tonight. Doors open at 6 p.m. Trouble starts at 6:30.

There was some rain and a big old thunder clap around 6 p.m. Wednesday. It sounded like it hit up in the canyons, so keep a weather eye out for smoke in the Carson Range.

Today expect sunny skies and a high of 61 degrees. The wind will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. The low tonight will tickle 32 degrees and then drop into the 20s over the weekend.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com