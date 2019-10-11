The Oct. 11 R-C Morning Report

State transportation workers have been replacing the crosswalks in Gardnerville.

roadwork

Genoa, Nev. — The prescribed burn near Caples Lake was declared a wildland fire 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The fire was started Sept. 30 as a pile burn. Expect traffic delays on Highway 88 and look out for fire apparatus.

The red flag warning on the west slope of the Sierra Nevada expires 10 a.m. today. The safety power outage in Bear Valley is expected to last until 6 p.m. Saturday.

I hear tickets for “Lullabies of Broadway”are selling well. The musical goes on stage at the Copeland annex 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday. You can also catch it 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15.

Federal employees will get a three-day weekend for Columbus Day, which means no mail on Monday. In Nevada we traded Columbus Day for Nevada Day, which will be Oct. 25.

The state has been working on refreshing the crosswalks in Gardnerville. They’ve been closing one lane of Highway 395 in town.

It will be sunny and cool this weekend with high temperatures in the 60s warming up to 70 by Sunday. Expect the high today to hit 64 degrees.

