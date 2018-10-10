The Oct. 10 R-C Morning Report

Planning commissioners approved a master plan amendment that would see 75 patio homes on 18 acres on the old Harvey's Ranch north of Genoa. They also approved putting 46 townhomes in Monterra in Minden on individual lots for sale. I believe both those approval will still need to go before county commissioners.

We might see more of the Blue Angels today as they continue their preparations for this weekend's Aviation Roundup at Minden-Tahoe Airport. You can still buy discount tickets at the Raley's.

With the temperatures dropping, people are starting their woodstoves and discovering issues with their heaters. Keep in mind that all these things can start fires. We've already had one fire this week from someone using a heater to keep their pipes from freezing.

It looks like the first hard freezes are on their way this weekend with the low down to 23 degrees by early Monday morning.

Today expect to see a high of 63 degrees under mostly sunny skies. There's a slight chance of showers after 11 a.m.

You might have tried calling The Record-Courier recently and got nothing but the phone ringing. We're aware of the problem and are working on it, but in the meantime, if you need to get a hold of someone in the office, use email or message us on whatever social media you're comfortable with.

