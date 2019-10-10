The Oct. 10 R-C Morning Report

Margaret Pross took this photo of the smoke near Sheridan on Monday.

valleyviews-rcr-101219-a

Genoa, Nev. — It appears to me from the PG&E safety outage map that Bear Valley is as close as that outage has come to Douglas County. The red flag warning for extreme fire weather on the West Slope remains in effect until 10 a.m. Friday.

The 1,000-acre Caples Lake prescribed burn is still active this morning as foresters continue to burn. That fire has sent quite a bit of smoke into Carson Valley over the past three days, which is why I’m watching it.

The flat fee for recording documents will go up $5 starting Jan. 1. The Legislature passed a bill raising it $2 and county commissioners bumped it up another $3 at their last meeting. The fee will help fund legal services for abused and neglected children.

Congratulations to Minden resident Sedina L. Banks who passed the Nevada Bar, according to the Nevada Supreme Court. Ms. Banks attended the University of California, Davis, law school and has been licensed in the Golden State since 2003.

Expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 54 degrees. The wind will be out of the east at 5-10 mph, which should keep the smoke at bay.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com