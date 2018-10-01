The Oct. 1 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. â€” If the Jacks Valley Road parking barometer is any indication, Candy Dance was a big hit on Saturday. We had folks parked all the way out to James Canyon Ranch.

Former R-C Sports Editor Dave Price was named Outstanding Nevada Journalist on Saturday night. The judge for this year's contest said Dave's writing spoke for itself. The R-C Running Commentary also pulled in a first place for best online platform writing.

Corley Ranch begins its harvest festival 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day in October. They're selling pumpkins, though some of the side attractions may not be available on weekdays.

Meals on Wheels is collecting items and cash for its annual holiday gift bags for homebound seniors through Nov. 21 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville. The flier is attached to the Morning Report online.

After a bone-dry September, it looks like October might be getting off to a damper start with a chance of rain in the forecast tonight through Thursday.

Today expect partly sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees. Tonight's low is expected to be 47 degrees. There's no freeze in the forecast until at least the weekend.

Recommended Stories For You

The Morning Report will go dark on Tuesday while I undergo testing. The written version should be back on Wednesday, but we'll see how and where I'm at for the rest of the week.

The Morning Report is sponsored by Carson Valley Medical Center. Learn more about them at http://www.cvmchospital.org

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com