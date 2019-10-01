The Oct. 1 R-C Morning Report

County commissioner Dan Hickey makes a point at a September 1980 meeting. Hickey served one term on the board of commissioners.

R-C File Photo

Genoa, Nev. — A proposal to establish a memorial to Dan Hickey at the Gardnerville Station on behalf of the Douglas County High Class of 1962 goes before the Gardnerville Town Board 4:30 p.m. today. The town board meets in the town offices, 1407 Main St.

The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will be at Meneley Elementary 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and in Carson on Wednesday. Call 844-227-6867 to make an appointment.

Construction equipment knocked out power to roughly 1,500 NVEnergy customers at Kahle and Highway 50 at Stateline. It took about an hour for the power to come back for most folks.

Flags are at half-staff today in memory of the Oct. 1, 2017, Rout 91 Harvest Music Festival shooting in Las Vegas.

While the freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. today, temperatures refuse to drop below the freezing mark, hovering around 33 degrees in much of the Valley.

It will be a proper fall day today with a high near 57 degrees and the wind calm pickup up to 5 mph out of the east. Any clouds should clear by the afternoon.

