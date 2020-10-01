The Oct. 1, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Gardnerville Ranchos resident Tim Berube said the smoke obscured the view of Emerald Bay at Lake Tahoe on Wednesday.

Tim Berube/Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — A half-dozen residents have applied for the Douglas County Library Board of Trustees seat opened by the resignation of Lisa Foley over the investigation into the diversity statement. Commissioners meet 1 p.m. today and the selection is at the top of their to-do list.

Commissioners are also discussing four tentative subdivision maps that will lock down projects ranging from Indian Hills to the Gardnerville Ranchos. To find out how to watch or participate, visit douglascountynv.gov and click on agendas and minutes.

Douglas had four new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday evening, but a lucky 13 recoveries, so the county’s caseload is running 21. There have been 290 recoveries and one death in the county, according to Carson City Health and Human Services.

Drive-through flu shots and coronavirus testing is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Douglas High School. Bring your insurance card for the flu shot. Alpine may be conducting coronavirus testing in Woodfords today, depending on the smoke.

The smoke is literally clearing a little bit this morning, and is forecast to continue clearing as the north wind picks up this afternoon at 5-10 mph. Expect a high temperature of 87 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com