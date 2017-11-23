‘The Nutcracker’ welcomes holiday season

The 29th annual Pinkerton Ballet Theatre production of "The Nutcracker" will entertain Carson City today through Sunday at the Bob Boldrick Theater.

The classic Christmas tale featuring local dancers from Dayton, Carson City, Lake Tahoe and Douglas County, is a holiday must see.

"It's a great community event for people to come and enjoy and it's a great story to get people ready for the holidays," said Chloe Walt.

Walt attends Carson High School and has participated in the show for 13 years.

"It's my prep for Christmas," Walt said. "It's a tradition. I've always been in it and always will be until it ends."

Douglas High School junior, Rebakah Swearingen has been performing in the show for five years. She said the ballet has become a tradition for her and her family and friends.

"I really enjoy the story line, it's like an intro to the holidays," Swearingen said.

Swearingen plays Clara in the ballet as well as a dew drop fairy and an Arabian dancer.

Both girls said they take on many roles in the production, which challenges and sharpens their skills.

"Last year I played a Spanish soloist and it was a lot of fun because it was really sassy and out of the ordinary for what I was used to so it really challenged me and pushed my skills," Swearingen said. "I like performing. It's rewarding to showcase my strengths and talents."

The production will feature Erica Chipp as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Oliver-Paul Adams as Cavalier, Maykel Solas as the Nutcracker/Prince and the Armen Hagopian and Company.

"It's just a lot of fun and there's a ton of local and professional talent," Walt said. "It's cool to see that our little town can get so much recognition and have professional dancers from New York, L.A. and these big time dancers and actors along with our local performers."

The ballet will play at 7 p.m. today and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Bob Boldrick Theater inside the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.

General admission is $22. Seniors and students pay $18.

For tickets and information, go to PinkertonBallet.com, or call 775-600-2880.