The Nov. 8 R-C Morning Report

County commissioner Dave Nelson hears discussion on the Park Project

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County commissioners voted 3-2 to introduce an ordinance approving a development agreement with Park Holdings on Thursday night. Next stop is Douglas County Planning Commission 1 p.m. Tuesday for the master plan amendment at the CVIC Hall.

Douglas County Marines will be gathering at the Judicial & Law Enforcement Center starting 11 a.m. today to celebrate the 244th birthday of their service.

Tahoe-Douglas Elks and a variety of military groups will be placing flags on veterans graves at Eastside Memorial Park in Minden this morning in honor of Veterans Day.

The annual Fall Book Sale’s preview for Friends of the Douglas County Library is 4-7 p.m. today at the CVIC Hall in Minden. You can join at the door for the 10 percent discount or wait until Saturday and Sunday for the regular sale.

Genoans approved a letter to the county and state asking for safety improvements at Highway 395 and Genoa Lane. Locals are seeking merge lanes for both left and right turns out of the intersection. Long-range plans for the intersection call for it to be realigned with Airport Road.

A ridge of high pressure will keep the moisture away for at least the next week and maybe two. In the meantime, enjoy the nice fall days with a high of 70 degrees today and the lightest breeze out of the southwest.

