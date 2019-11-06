The Nov. 6 R-C Morning Report

A drawing of the proposed Great Life Church whose design was approved by Gardnerville on Tuesday.

Genoa, Nev. — The design of a new addition to the Highway to Heaven was approved on Tuesday when the Great Life Church received a 5-0 vote from the Gardnerville Town Board. The church is located on Centerville between St. Gall Catholic and Carson Valley United Methodist churches.

Genoans will discuss sending a letter to the Nevada Department of Transportation seeking to make the intersection at Highway 395 and Genoa Lane safer at their town meeting 6:30 p.m.

Minden Town Board members will discuss a $500 insurance deductible settlement with the owners of the Allerman Upper Virginia Irrigation Co. over what the irrigators claim is a leak in the canal caused by a Minden pipeline. The town board meets 5:30 p.m. in the CVIC Hall.

Expect another gorgeous fall day today with the high reaching toward 70 degrees under sunny skies. The wind will be out of the north at 5 mph.

