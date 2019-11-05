The Nov. 5 R-C Morning Report

Rick Meyers took this photo of golden cottonwoods greeting motorists entering Genoa from Genoa Lane. The captions for Myers and Jo Stice's photos were transposed on Saturday's Valley Views Page.

Genoa, Nev. — The Douglas High School Dynamics are practicing, practicing, practicing for the choir’s big trip to Carnegie Hall later this month where they’ll be performing on Nov. 24.

Gardnerville Town Board members will be conducting a design review for the new Great Life Church proposed for 1361 Centerville Lane. The Town Board meets 4:30 p.m. at the town offices, 1407 Main St.

A new park in Minden is under review at the Douglas County Parks & Recreation Commission meeting 6 p.m. today at Kahle Community Center in Stateline. The park is part of the Heybourne Meadows subdivision located south of Buckeye Road.

I could literally cut and paste the weather from Monday. The high is expected to climb to 70 degrees with the wind out of the southeast at 5 mph becoming calm.

