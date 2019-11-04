The Nov. 4 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — I’m tracking down Veterans Day events so if you’ve got something you haven’t seen or would like me to share with our readers, drop me a line at editor@recordcourier.com. While the observance is next Monday, most events will be late this week, I wager.

If you have used eyeglasses, today is the last day the Carson Valley Leos are collecting them at the Minden McDonald’s, which will help the young Lions hit their goal.

The Good Governance Group starts meeting 1 p.m. today at the COD Casino. They’re going to meet 6 p.m. on the last Monday of the month in order to draw folks who can’t attend the lunch meetings.

The ditch committee will be discussing moving part of Martin Slough over where work is being done on the new church off Gilman Avenue The Water Conveyance Committee meets 4 p.m. in Room 306 of the Minden Inn today.

It’s going to be a pretty dull week weatherwise as our dry spell enters its 48th day since the last time Minden recorded measureable precipitation. Expect sunny skies and a high of 68 degrees today with the wind out of the northeast at 5 mph this afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com