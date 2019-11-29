The Nov. 29 R-C Morning Report

Did I mention it was snowing out? Be careful out on the roads this morning. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — If you don’t have anyplace to be, today would be a good day to hunker down at home. It’s dumping outside in Carson Valley as of 5:15 a.m. There are road controls on Highway 395 from Stephanie Way south, on all of 88 and the Lake highways.

We’re getting a classic Lake effect snow from Tahoe that’s pointed right at Carson Valley, so that’s where the moisture’s coming from. I expect it won’t be a very long blast of snow, but you never know.

The current winter weather advisory wraps up at 10 a.m. today with a winter storm watch taking effect 4 p.m. Saturday, that’s supposed to extend until 10 a.m. Monday. The passes are open this morning and will probably remain that way for today and the first part of Saturday, but if you’re going over the Sierra, it’s probably a good idea to get going.

During my trip to the store on Thanksgiving morning I asked the clerk what time the madness started. She didn’t even blink as she said 6 p.m. For a slower shopping pace, come out to Shop Small Saturday. I hear Carson Valley merchants will be offering some incentives, besides a respite from Black Friday insanity.

We may actually see the sun later today with partly sunny skies and a high near 33 degrees. Expect the wind out of the west at 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com