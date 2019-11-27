The Nov. 27 R-C Storming Report

Traffic cams show snow on roads, both high and low.

Genoa, Nev. — The Nevada Highway Patrol was aiding a trucker that got stuck at the top of Kingsbury around 3 a.m. this morning. The semi was still sitting at the top of Daggett Summit two hours later, so be careful through there.

Road controls are in effect for Highway 395 from Indian Hills south to Bridgeport. Highway 88 has road controls from Minden south to Alpine County. Just take it as read that it gets worse the further up you go. Bring chains, snacks and supplies if you’re going over the mountains to G’ma’s House.

Interstate 80 is shut down from Truckee to Nyack this morning. Highways 50 and 88 are open for vehicles with chains or four-wheel drive and snow tires. There’s no reports of major wrecks on any major routes, but it’s early yet.

The University of Nevada Reno is holding classes today with the Redfield campus delayed until 9:30 a.m. I haven’t heard from the state or Western Nevada as of 5:40 a.m.

The snow gauge at Burnside Lake recorded 13 inches while up on Carson Pass there were 10 inches reported. I measured 2 inches of light snow north of Genoa.

We may see some more snow before 10 a.m. before it starts to taper off to showers. Expect a high of 35 degrees and the wind out of the southwest at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. If you’re commuting to Carson or Reno be prepared for some lake effect snows.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com