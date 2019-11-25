The Nov. 25 R-C Morning Report

The sleeping elephant lies in a bed of fog in Topaz Ranch Estates on Sunday morning in this photo by John Flaherty.

Genoa, Nev. — Precisely one more person joined the workforce in October, according to state unemployment numbers. The number of jobless dropped to 809 from 810 during the month while the labor force climbed to 23,603. Unemployment remains steady at 3.4 percent.

Douglas County Job Seekers networking and support group meets 9-10 a.m. Mondays at Douglas County Social Services. I’m pretty sure those sessions have slowed down considerably given the unemployment level. Call 782-9825 for more info.

It’s going to be a short school week with classes letting out on Tuesday for the holiday weekend, which is just as well, in case the impending storm turns out as advertised.

Our winter weather watch has been upgraded to an advisory with 1-5 inches of snow forecast with the highest totals south of Highway 50. It looks like the lake effect snows from Tahoe will be aimed further north in this storm.

Today would be a good day to stock up on wood and fill your gas tank in preparation for the storm. With occasional power outages possible, maybe fill up the water jugs, too.

We exceeded today’s forecast high temperature by 4 degrees this morning at a balmy 50. The wind is also blowing already. Expect mostly sunny skies and the wind out of the southwest at 5-10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph when it shifts to the north this morning.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com