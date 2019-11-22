The Nov. 22 R-C Morning Report

A presentation on bringing a pot dispensary to Douglas County was not well attended on Thursday.

gonetopot

Genoa, Nev. — About 20 people turned out to hear a presentation on bringing a marijuana dispensary to Douglas County on Thursday night. A legal Las Vegas grow operation is hoping the county will reverse its previous stance on the issue.

A Minden jury returned a guilty verdict on charges of home invasion and assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday evening in the trial of Gary Allen Dillishaw, 20. Dillishaw was arrested July 3 after breaking into a home in Indian Hills in a mask and carrying a tactical tomahawk.

County commissioners agreed to shop around for a less expensive spot to meet at Lake Tahoe on Thursday. Meeting at the Tahoe Transportation Center is costing the county $50,000 a year.

Commissioners also approved having staff research an ordinance requiring golf courses to have a plan should they close. The proposal is being spearheaded by residents of the Genoa Lakes Resort Course.

The National Weather Service is anticipating a potent winter storm over the Thanksgiving Holiday will arrive late Tuesday and bring snow to the Valley floor making for a sketchy ride to Grandma’s House. If you can go on Monday, it might be a good idea.

Today and this weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s, climbing to 59 on Sunday before the front arrives.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com