The Nov. 21 R-C Morning Report

A coating of snow on the Carson Range south of Genoa this morning.

snowymorning

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County’s Teri White is being honored as School Superintendent of the Year at Saturday’s conference of the Nevada Association of School Boards.

The state’s school boards’ are honoring Peggy Jones of The R-C’s sister paper, the Lovelock Review-Miner, for print coverage on Saturday.

Douglas County commissioners are meeting at Stateline 1:30 p.m. today to take up a variety of issues, including an assessment of the county’s current communication methods and re-assignment of the Minden Air Corp. lease.

There’s a nice bit of snow on the Carson Range, but Kingsbury and Spooner are both clear. It looks like Heaveny Valley topped out at 5 inches on Wednesday.

Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 46 degrees today with the wind picking up out of the east at 5 mph. Next storm is due on Tuesday.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com