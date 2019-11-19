The Nov. 19 R-C Morning Report

While clearly not a real $100 bill, it was close enough to set off the warning in Photoshop when I went to crop it down.

Genoa, Nev. — I’ve heard from at least one local business that someone is passing fake C-notes around town. They’re not hard to spot, but if you get a stack of hundreds for some reason, go through them very carefully to make sure they’re all copacetic.

Tioga, Sonora and Ebbetts passes are closing this afternoon in anticipation of the storm, which is blowing in this morning. The National Weather Service is forecasting 6-8 inches of snow over the mountain roads, according to CalTrans, which is also thinking about closing Monitor Pass, but hasn’t decided yet.

The flood awareness session is 3-6 p.m. today at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center. If you go early, you might dodge some actual weather on the way.

Today and Wednesday at the last days Young at Heart is collecting items for Meals on Wheels Holiday Gift Bags for homebound seniors. The donation box is located in the Community Center’s foyer.

We’ve already seen a 24 mph wind gust in the Valley this morning. The wind is supposed to pick up this afternoon with rain entering the forecast around 4 p.m. It might snow early Wednesday morning.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com