The Nov. 18 R-C Morning Report

X marks the spot in this photo of the sky over Carson Valley taken by Margaret Pross.

Genoa, Nev. — In honor of flood awareness week, it might actually rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. It would be about time. I’m getting tired of hooking up the hoses to water every day and then unhooking them every night.

People have been going out into the hills to enjoy our beautiful days, but it’s important to be careful when you’re out there, whether it’s to shoot, or ride or just enjoy the splendor that is this place. Hopefully, the change in the weather will help.

The Carson Valley Lions will be selling See’s Candies out of their trailer starting Saturday out of the Frontier Communications parking lot. The annual sale is a fundraiser for the club.

Stockholders of Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment approved the acquisition of Caesars according to a statement issued Friday. Caesars owns both Harrah’s and Harveys at Stateline. The MontBleu is owned by Eldorado Resorts.

East Fork Justice Court received a $21,145 grant to buy an evidence presentation system from the Nevada Supreme Court. With the coming trials for first domestic batteries starting on Thursday, this will be an important tool.

Today expect sunny skies with a high near 73 and the wind calm picking up out of the west at 5 mph this afternoon. Showers aren’t expected to start until late Thursday afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com