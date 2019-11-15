The Nov. 15 R-C Morning Report

One Act Play students pose before the big show. Special to The R-C

Genoa, Nev. — Douglas High School drama students start their 8th annual 1-Act Play Festival 7 p.m. today at the school’s drama room. Admission to the plays tonight is $10 at the door. The matinee is 2 p.m. Saturday.

An artists reception is 5-8 p.m. today for the Holiday Art & Wine Show at the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center in Gardnerville. The show continues 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Hot Buttered Rum will offer a melodious change of pace for the CVIC Hall 7 p.m. today in Minden. Visit http://www.cvartscouncil.com for tickets and more information.

It will be tad cooler today with a high of 63 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The wind starts out from the southwest at 5 mph calming in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com.