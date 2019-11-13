The Nov. 13 R-C Morning Report

Planning commissioners meet on the master plan update on Tuesday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Genoa, Nev. — While Tuesday’s planning commission meeting on the master plan update was relatively quiet, I’m expecting a little more conflict for today’s appeal of the meat-processing plant in Centerville. Will today be the end of it? I kind of doubt it, but it’s a possibility. The trouble starts at 1 p.m. in the CVIC Hall in Minden.

Someone asked me what I meant by a receiving area swap in Tuesday’s morning report. On Tuesday, one resident referred to it as cutting and pasting receiving area from TRE to Carson Valley. Receiving area is what Douglas uses to preserve agricultural land to give ranchers a means of profiting from their property without developing.

I got a little more from the NHP on the Highway 50 crash 5 p.m. Sunday. It involved a Chevrolet Astro van and a Nissan Pathfinder in a head-on collision on 50. Both drivers were transported with substantial injuries.

The long-range forecast looks like we’re not going to see much in the way of precipitation for another week at least. Today expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 69 degrees.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com