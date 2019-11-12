The Nov. 12 R-C Morning Report

The Civil Air Patrol for the future Marcella Oxoby, who was a pilot during World War II and lived in Gardnerville for almost her entire life.

Genoa, Nev. — Planning commissioners are meeting on the master plan maps 1 p.m. today in the CVIC Hall in Minden. This will be the second time the advisory panel has met on this issue. The last time they recommended approval of the maps without a receiving area swap from TRE to Carson Valley.

A proposal to alter school start times, the beginning of the school year and even the number of days students attend is scheduled to be discussed at today’s Douglas County School Board meeting, 4 p.m. at the Tahoe Visitor’s Authority in Stateline. This is a preliminary discussion and there’s a lot of moving parts, so don’t panic.

The Carson Valley Inn had served around 400 veterans and their guests by 1 p.m. Monday during their free spaghetti feed and there were more arriving. The turnout at the Garden Cemetery was a quite a bit more intimate, but that offered some time to catch up.

It’s going to be a warm day for the middle of November with the high hitting 71 degrees and the wind calm picking up to 5 mph in the afternoon. We’ll see a little cool down in the middle of the week, but not a drop of precipitation in the forecast.

