The Nov. 11 R-C Morning Report

U.S. Army combat medic veteran Kristen Wyatt stands with Miss Teen Washoe Marlaine Marshall, Little Miss Washoe Adrianne Jim and Elder Center Director Darwin Holyan at Friday's brunch for veterans in Dresslerville.

Veterans

Genoa, Nev. — In an effort to raise money for Wreaths Across America for the Garden Cemetery, tours are being offered 1-3 p.m. today in Gardnerville. Tours are $10 each and feature talks about the many veterans there.

If you’re a veteran and want to grab some lunch today, the Carson Valley Inn is hosting its ninth annual spaghetti feed 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For veterans like me, who don’t have an actual military ID, just share your story with them.

Here’s my story: I served 1979-1984, mostly aboard a U.S. Navy cruiser. I was in the Persian Gulf during the hostage crisis and the Straight of Hormuz during the Marine Corps barracks bombing in Lebanon.

Local, state and federal offices are closed today for Veterans Day. The Record-Courier, the post office and banks and schools are also closed today.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reported an injury collision at Highway 50 and Tall Pine Roads around 5 p.m. Sunday. It took them nearly three hours to reopen the road. I’m following up with them on that incident.

There’ll be sunny skies today with a high temperature of 65 degrees. The wind will pick up out of the southeast at 5 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com