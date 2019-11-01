The Nov. 1 R-C Morning Report

Inflatable ghosts guard the bicycles and books at the 26th annual Trick or Treat Safety Street at the CVIC Hall in Minden. Kurt Hildebrand photo

halloween

Genoa, Nev. — Mother Nature played a Halloween prank with a 3.3 magnitude earthquake felt by 15 residents of eastern Douglas County. The quake was centered in the Pine Nuts east of Carson City around midnight. A 3.6 magnitude quake occurred at 2:33 a.m. on the other end of the Walker Lane near Owens Lake.

While a tad cool there was plenty of Halloween going around on Thursday, including the first Genoa costume parade. I’ve heard that there might be some discussion to bring back the hayride next year, but that is far from confirmed. I wager the streets will be littered with former jack-o’lanterns this morning.

Time to fall back on Sunday, so there’s an extra hour in the mornings. It’s also a good day to replace the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Carson Valley United Methodist Church is hosting its annual Heavenly Holiday Faire 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Also in Gardnerville on Saturday is Joyce’s Antiques 43rdChampagne Christmas Show in The Record-Courier Center.

Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Community Recognition Awards are Saturday night at the Carson Valley Inn. If you haven’t got a ticket, you probably aren’t going to be able to obtain one today, but if you want to try, go to http://www.carsonvalleynv.org

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com