The May 9 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Will the intersection of Centerville and Highway 88 be open today? Tomorrow? It will definitely be open one of these days, sort of, with a lane closed and a pilot car escorting motorists through the site.

A manhunt for a 17-year-old suspect in a Dayton shooting spiced up the morning on Tuesday. But as it turns out he'd made it to Reno and was picked up around 1 p.m.

That let me attend a packed planning commission meeting on a project proposed for southwest of the Gardnerville Ranchos. The project's been on the books for a dozen years, but developers are seeking relief from having to complete a second access early on.

Tuesday was a scorcher with the official temperature hitting 86 degrees, just 2 degrees short of the record. We've got a cooling trend on the way. Expect 78 degrees today and Thursday, and then down to the 60s over the weekend.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com