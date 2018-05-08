The May 8 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Update: As it turns out no one involved in the Dayton shooting is in Douglas custody this morning. We’re still sorting things out here. Soon as we do we’ll tell everybody.

Two people are in Douglas County custody in connection with a shooting in Dayton on Monday night. The victim was killed, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. The pair were stopped in Gardnerville at about 10 p.m.

Planning commissioners are scheduled to tackle two big projects today. The developers of Valley Knolls are seeking a change to the master plan on 11 acres north of Sunridge that will allow 96 multi-family homes.

They are also hearing a modification of the Rancho Sierra project, first approved by the county in 2006. That development will eventually see 353 homes built southwest of the Gardnerville Ranchos off the end of Tillman. Planning commissioners meet 1 p.m. today at the historic Douglas County courthouse.

It's going to be breezy and warm today, with the high temperature near 84 degrees and the wind out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com