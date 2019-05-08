The May 8 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Keep an eye out for young bicyclists around Gardnerville and Meneley elementary schools because it’s National Ride Your Bike to School Day. Gardnerville kids will be riding their bikes from Stodick Park down Toler to their school at 9:45 a.m. I assume the Meneley kids will be coming in from all directions.

Gardnerville may be getting its own Maverick next door to Heritage Bank. Town Superintendent Geoff LaCost said plans for the new gas station should go before the May Town Board meeting.

The town also endorsed an Eagle Scout project to build bocce ball courts at Heritage Park. Boy Scout Nathan Caires will receive financial help with the project from the town board members decided on Tuesday night.

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 71 degrees and the wind out of the northeast at 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com