The May 8, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A quarter-cent sales tax to preserve open space will go on the ballot in November in a measure county commissioners unanimously agreed would help keep Carson Valley green. Commissioners also approved putting a nickel diesel tax on the ballot. Right now the nickel tax is being charged for gasoline, but not for diesel.

About half of the county’s revenue comes from property tax, which is predicted to remain stable, though there are concerns that at some point people might not be able to make their mortgages.

Sales tax revenues across the state are predicted to drop with the county preparing for a $1.6 million decrease in consolidated taxes, which is mostly made up of sales tax revenues. The building slow-down is predicted to result in a $266,506 decrease in building permit fees.

Commissioners are scheduled to meet with the Douglas County Board of Health at 1 p.m. today for an update on the declaration and reaction to Thursday’s new coronavirus directives, opening up some businesses. On Thursday, Carson Health and Human Services reported a single Lyon County case, a woman in her 20s. Douglas remains at three active cases and 19 recovered.

Expect sunny skies with a high near 84 degrees, with the wind light and variable picking up to 5-10 mph in the afternoon. We might actually see some rain early next week as our May cool-down arrives.

