The May 7 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It was hit and run de Mayo on Friday evening with what sounded like a single driver hitting mailboxes, a hydrant and a gas pump before he was found unconscious behind the wheel. Also there was an arrest in Minden after a reported hit and run near Topsy. I'll follow up today.

Douglas County Democratic Women are featuring at least three of the candidates running for the party's nomination for U.S. Senate for lunch today at the Carson Valley Inn.

Work on Highway 395 between Airport and Stephanie Way should be wrapping up for the night just as they get started cracksealing on the highway in the Pine Nuts. Expect a lane closure and pilot car at some point between the state line and Leviathan Mine Road.

My fears about the apple crop appear to have been unfounded, as they're going to have plenty of time to set. It's going to be sunny and warm today with the high temperature cracking 80. Expect clear skies after what was a hazy weekend, in more ways than one.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com