The May 7 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Gardnerville Interim Town Manager Carol Louthan’s term may be extended until June 30 under an item appearing on today’s Gardnerville Town Board agenda. The town has tendered an office to County Engineer Erik Nilssen and is in negotiations. The town board meets 4:30 p.m. at its offices at 1407 Main St.

Parks & Recreation commissioners will be reviewing plans for a dog park at Johnson Lane 6 p.m. tonight at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane.

County commissioners will undergo emergency management training 1 p.m. today at the East Fork Fire Protection District offices, 1694 County Road, Minden.

Dark clouds over the Pine Nuts dropped some rain, with the Fish Springs gauge recording .07 inches over two hours around 6:30 p.m. Monday. California Highway Patrol reported snow and water over Highway 395 just north of Sonora Junction 7 p.m. Monday.

Today the forecast calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 71 degrees. The wind will shift to the north this morning at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com