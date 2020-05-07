The May 7, 2020, R-C Morning Report

JT Humphrey took this photo of the full moon last night.

Genoa, Nev. — Commissioners will be discussing the budget and the ballot at their 1 p.m. meeting today. On the budget side will be the final budget for 2020-21 and the impact of the coronavirus shutdown. On the ballot side they’ll be talking about putting an increase on the diesel tax for roads and the sales tax for preserving open space before voters in November.

You can watch the meeting live at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G5-iR2Sc7nM and offer comments at http://www.douglascountynv.gov/government/board_of_county_commissioners/public_comment

Minden approved its final budget on Wednesday where town board members learned one of the key concerns was the lack of commercial trash thanks to the shutdown. While town residents pay a flat fee for their trash pickup, businesses pay based on the number of pick ups, and there haven’t been any.

The permits for Carson Valley Days were recommended for approval and go on to the board of commissioners on May 21. One Minden resident said he didn’t mind the parade, but that the town shouldn’t hold its annual breakfast.

Another coronavirus victim is the Carson Valley Art Association’s annual show June 6-11 in Minden. If you need to know more, call 782-7074.

No more coronavirus cases were reported in Douglas on Wednesday night. A Lyon woman in her 20s was the newest case. The number of hospitalized sufferers is down to three.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com