The May 6 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Molly Awards are 6 p.m. today at the Carson Valley inn. It has been 10 years since Molly Lahlum, after whom the awards are named, collapsed at a swim meet and died at age 15. The awards, which started in 2005, were renamed in her honor. Dinner’s $20 a person.

I expect we’ll hear something further about Saturday night’s shooting in Indian Hills today. It occurred around 11:30 p.m. and resulted in injuries to two men.

The new Carson Valley Community Food Closet building opens today. An open house is set for next week for those who would like to take a look at the new facility on Waterloo Lane.

It rained on Sunday evening, leaving .03 inches in Johnson Lane and .01 inches at Minden-Tahoe Airport. We got a shower in Genoa.

Expect more of the same today, with a chance of thunderstorms after 11 a.m. increasing tonight. We’ll see a high of 71 degrees and the wind out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com