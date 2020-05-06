The May 6, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Mono County and the Nevada Department of Wildlife plays buoys in Topaz Lake on Tuesday. John Flaherty photo

Genoa, Nev. — On Tuesday, the county issued a statement in response to a Facebook post on The Record-Courier’s page. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office didn’t close down Cheshire Antiques. The post never said the sheriff’s office had anything to do with shutting the business. The photo used was part of the coverage on the county’s efforts to open businesses, including Cheshire Antiques, not close them. The Sheriff’s Office has been extremely supportive of Valley businesses since the shutdown, including The Record-Courier. My deepest apologies for any harm the post caused.

Despite adding another coronavirus case on Tuesday, Douglas is still at the lowest percentage of active cases in the four counties covered by Carson City Health and Human Services, with only three. Last night it was revealed that a Douglas man in his 20s tested positive for the virus. We’ve had 22 cases and 19 recoveries.

A Fish Springs family is out of their home after a fire in the garage burned up the electrical service. Firefighters responded at 3:20 p.m. and got the fire out in a hurry, but like most homes the electrical box was in the garage and without that, the home was rendered uninhabitable.

Our primary election guide is coming out on Thursday along with the story about Monday’s forum. As always, I tried to be an equal opportunity offender, but if I missed making someone mad, I’m sure they’ll let me know.

The Minden Town Board is meeting virtually 5:30 p.m. today. The permit for Carson Valley Days is on the consent agenda, but I suspect there might be some discussion. Go to http://www.townofminden.com for instructions on how to participate in the meeting.

