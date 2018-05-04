The May 4 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Robert Frost said good fences make good neighbors, and county commissioners asked that residents in Chambers Field try and get along on Thursday night. But they still upheld a variance for a fence and a fine for another neighbor whose lights were found to be too bright.

A proposal to form a committee to review the county's improvement districts was delayed until June. County commissioners were headed to the Good Government Group candidate forum down the street, which was packed.

Carson Valley Swim Center is hosting Lifeguard In-Service Training for all of Western Nevada on Sunday with as many as 100 lifeguards attending. While it will be busy, I wager there'll be lots of folks handy to rescue you should you start floundering.

The Town of Minden and the Carson Valley Arts Council are hosting Star Wars Day 4-7 p.m. today in Minden Park. I understand Jedi training is $2 a pop, and you don't even have to leave home.

Expect mostly sunny skies today and a high near 78 degrees. The wind will be out of the southwest at 5 mph shifting southeast in the morning.