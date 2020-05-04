The May 4, 2020, R-C Morning Report

Tim Berube's cat Mr. Kitty watches from behind the cover of a solar shade.

mrkitty

Genoa, Nev. — Did “May the Fourth be with you” succumb to the coronavirus outbreak? I don’t know, but four is the number of active cases in Douglas County as of Sunday night, with 17 recoveries. Lyon County now has more active cases with 21 than Carson City does.

It’s going to be a busy Monday today with the Douglas County School Board virtually meeting 1 p.m. today to pick a new school superintendent. All three candidates have some Douglas connection, so it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

The virtual Town Hall Debate is scheduled for 6 p.m. on the NGBN.TV network. You can watch it on Roku by going to menu, searching for NGBN.TV and scrolling until you see the Virtual Town Hall advertisement. It will also be on The R-C’s Facebook page.

I hope to find out some more about our vehicle pursuit suspects today as I expect they’ll be in Justice Court this morning.

Today dawned clear and cool with a low of 27 degrees. It won’t stay that way as increasing clouds roll in along with a 5-10 mph west wind, gusting to 20 mph. The high should hit 72 degrees. We’ll be back in the 80s by the end of the week.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com