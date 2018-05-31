The May 31 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Vietnam Moving Wall will be rolling through town at 9 a.m. starting at the Carson Valley Inn. Expect some congestion as the wall makes its way to Eastside Memorial Park in Minden.

The wall will be ready for visitors at the cemetery, which is located off Buckeye Road, starting at around 11 a.m. today and will be up 24 hours a day through Monday.

Early voting slowed down a little on Wednesday with 341 voters casting a ballot early. So far, 899 Republicans voting early so far outnumber the 194 Democrats by more than 4-1.

Recommended Stories For You

The roving polls will be at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center 2-6 p.m. today. You may also vote at the county courthouse, 1616 Eighth St. in Minden starting at 8 a.m.

We hear they'll be stuffing the ballot box with fish this morning at Lampe Park Creek in preparation for this weekend's Kids Fishing Derby.

Today will be another blustery day with mostly sunny skies and a high near 69 degrees. Expect the wind to hit 15-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com