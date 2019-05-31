The May 31 R-C Morning Report

Deputies and Special Olympians will be doing a torch run down Highway 395 between Heritage Park and the Judicial & Law Enforcement Center 9:55-10:15 a.m. today. Since traffic on Main Street will slow down for them anyway, relax, pull off and wave as they pass.

This weekend starts the busy time for Carson Valley with the Kids Fishing Derby in Gardnerville, Rappin’ to Minden Car Show, Bugs & Butterflies in Genoa, an old timey kids carnival at the Carson Valley Museum among other things. For details on these and other events, pick up a copy of The R-C on stands now for a buck.

I wasn’t expecting much in the way of precipitation for May, but it looks like we’ll wrap up the month with slightly more than average moisture with .48 inches falling so far in Minden. That’s a fiftieth more than average.

There are even odds that it will rain both today and Saturday, with the Weather Service backing off on the percentages a little bit on Sunday. If we get showers they should arrive after 11 a.m. and it could be anywhere from light rain like we got on Thursday to a localized deluge.

Expect the high to crack 70 degrees again today. The wind will be calm, picking up out of the northeast at 5 mph. Expect strong gusts near thunderstorms.