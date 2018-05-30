The May 30 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The drugs and alcohol were flowing over the Memorial Day weekend. I counted nine arrests for driving under the influence and four domestic batteries, three of those at Stateline. Five of the DUIs were at Tahoe, too.

Early voting hits the road 2-6 p.m. today, with a satellite poll at the Fish Springs Fire Station. Voting will continue at the historic Douglas County Courthouse 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through this week.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 1,207 voters have cast a ballot early or sent in their absentee ballots. Republicans are responsible for nearly 70 percent of those votes. Today Republicans will be gathering for training at headquarters designed to turn Nevada red.

All that tall grass you cut this weekend is about to head off into the next county as blustery weather will bring winds 15-25 mph, with 40 mph gusts. A lake wind advisory takes effect at noon and will keep going until 9 p.m.

Expect sunny skies with a high temperature of 78 degrees. The high temperature is supposed to drop 10 degrees from this front before rebounding on Friday.

Kurt Hildebrand is editor of The Record-Courier. Reach him at khildebrand@recordcourier.com