The May 30 R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — A jury trial of a man accused of having a lot of drugs mailed to him from the Netherlands may wrap up today. The jury will probably have the case late this morning. Both the prosecution and defense rested at end of business on Wednesday.

Lampe Park will be splashing with fish this morning as the plant for the Kids Fishing Derby arrives. The Derby is this weekend. If you plan to participate, sign up now at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center or Accolades Trophies, because there won’t be any swim-ins.

This will be the last weekend for open backyard burning in the East Fork Fire District. Remember, agricultural burning comes under different rules, so that will continue, though with growing season under way, there shouldn’t be quite as much.

It’s sunny out this morning, but that’s supposed to change with showers likely after 11 a.m. Expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 72 degrees. The wind will be calm then pick up out of the west at 5 mph.

